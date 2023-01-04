Marcus Thuram: Things to know about the Manchester United linked striker

Manchester United are looking to sign France international forward Marcus Thuram this summer with a cut-price deal as per rumours.

The Borussia Moenchengladbach star forward is in the news for after his lively cameos at the World Cup. Not only that his six-month remaining Gladbach contract is another factor clubs are taking an interest in him.

United who are actively working on a deal to sign a striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in January is apparently one of the clubs who have contacted the player's entourage.

Here are a couple of things you need to know about him-

Thuram and his impressive season so far:

This has been Marcus Thuram's breakthrough season that has caught the eye of top sides around Europe. He has been with Moenchengladbach since 2019 when he signed from the French side Guingamp. He had an injury-hit campaign last season where he only scored three goals. His best record is the 14 goals he netted in 2019/20. This season already he has scored 10 goals in 15 Bundesliga games and overall 13 goals.

Playing Style

Thuram is a versatile attacker who can play as a left-winger as well as a striker. In the wake of Breel Embolo's summer move to Monaco, he has mostly operated as the lead frontman and currently experiencing his best-ever goal-scoring season. He has started as a striker in every game for the club this season although Daniel Farke has often deployed in either of the flanks if required. His pace has been his most lethal asset while playing at the top has seen him becoming more prolific in front of goal.

