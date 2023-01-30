Marquinhos: Arsenal youngster set to leave on Loan till the End of the Season

Arsenal youngster Marquinhos is set to join Norwich City on loan till the end of the season, according to reports.

Marquinhos joined the Gunners in the summer from Sao Pulo and has so far made 6 appearances across all competitions.

The young winger, who scored sis solitary goal for the London club in the Europa League tie against FC Zurich in September, has found limited game time with his new cluib.

And the player is now heading towards Championship side Norwich until the end of the current season. The deal will be a simple loan deal without any option to buy the player in future.

The player is set to undergo medical on Monday and finalize his move to Carrow Road. Arsenal initially wanted the Brazilian to go on loan in the summer, but decided to keep the 19-year-old in the squad instead.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will also be expected to sign a player as the Gunners are actively in the market for a midfielder. They have already seen two bids for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected by the South Coast club. The Gunners have signed Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior already in this transfer window.