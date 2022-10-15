Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

London, Oct. 15: Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with offences including attempted rape and assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The 21-year-old forward, who has one senior England cap, will appear at Greater Manchester magistrates' court on Monday.

The charges each relate to the same complainant, the CPS said.

Janet Potter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said in a statement: "The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"All three counts relate to the same complainant. Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West's complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.

"The defendant's first court appearance will take place on Monday 17 October at Greater Manchester magistrates' court.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings."

Greenwood was first arrested in January and subsequently released on bail.