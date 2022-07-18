Matthijs de Ligt ready to bolster Bayern backline after €80million deal agreed with Juventus

Munich, July 18: Matthijs de Ligt is poised to complete a move to Bayern Munich after Juventus reportedly accepted an offer worth around €80million for the Netherlands defender.

With Robert Lewandowski set to be officially presented as a Barcelona player on Monday (July 18), Bundesliga champions Bayern are poised to announce the significant arrival of De Ligt.

Widespread reports in Germany on Sunday evening said final details of the transfer had been fully agreed between the clubs, with Kicker saying the 22-year-old will sign a five-year contract.

Negotiations have been handled by Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who as a defender had playing spells with the Bavarian giants and Juventus.

Sport1 said Bayern would pay an initial €70million, with a further €10million in add-ons helping to sweeten the deal.

The news of progress follows Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn saying on Saturday that De Ligt "wants to join".

Kahn told Blickpunkt Sport: "We had talks and the player wants to come to FC Bayern. We'll have more discussions and then see how it goes."

De Ligt played 2,675 minutes as Juventus finished fourth in Serie A last season - more than any of his outfield team-mates.

Although Bayern are now resigned to losing Lewandowski, who scored 50 goals last season, they are rebuilding as Julian Nagelsmann freshens up his squad.

Sadio Mane arrived from Liverpool in an eye-catching deal, with Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui joining from Eredivisie champions Ajax, the club at which De Ligt began his career.

Centre-back De Ligt will strengthen an area where Bayern have required reinforcement to improve competition for places, arguably even before Niklas Sule left on a free transfer to Borussia Dortmund.