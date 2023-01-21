Memphis Depay: Five Things You may not know about the Atletico Madrid striker

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Memphis Depay from Barcelona.

The Netherlands international has joined the Madrid outfit, penning a deal till 2025. The former Manchester United player left Barcelona after one and half years at Camp Nou, scoring 14 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Memphis Depay-

Behind only Van Persie:

Memphis has demonstrated an excellent goalscoring record throughout his career. So much so that at the last World Cup in Qatar 2022 he became the second-highest scorer in the history of the Netherlands national team, scoring 43 goals and surpassing Klass Jaan Huntelaar (42). He is now only behind Robin van Persie, who scored 50 goals. With the upcoming assignments with the national team, Depay is expected to cross the former Arsenal captain and get his name at the top of the goal scorers list.

A very special Brazilian Tattoo:

Memphis scored his first goal for the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup, scoring in a 3-2 group stage win over Australia. He has since commemorated that moment with a tattoo of Rio's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue alongside the date: June 18th 2014. He has almost fifty other tattoos, including a huge lion covering his back and wings on his chest.

'Memphis,' please:

The Dutchman always wears 'Memphis' on the back of his shirt, as opposed to his surname. He has explained that it's a decision he took due to his difficult relationship with his father, who left the family when he was just four years old. "Those things are a part of my life," he told the BBC in 2015. "It is not part of football. It is a different thing, I have a life next to football."