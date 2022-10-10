Memphis Depay set for January move - Two clubs that are interested

Bengaluru, Oct. 10: Memphis Depay has again been linked with a move away from Barcelona in the January transfer window with the Catalan side said to be desperate to offload him to ease the wage bill further.

Depay was a valuable option for the Catalan outfit last season where he managed 13 goals and pick up two assists in all competitions. But since Xavi Hernandez's appointment, he has struggled to be a mainstay in the side, featuring just three times for the La Liga outfit in all competitions this term.

Depay had many offers in the summer transfer window with Chelsea and Juventus said to be coming closer to a deal. But the player instead chose to remain at the end. But as per rumours, he could be on the move in January before Barcelona loses him for free next summer and Newcastle United and Juventus are keeping a close eye.

Newcastle United

Depay wants to move on to a team in the Champions League, but a lucrative offer from the Magpies might be too alluring for the 28-year-old to refuse. Callum Wilson, Chris Wood, and Alexander Isak are all skilled players up top for the St James Park side. However, the New Zealand striker has been pretty underwhelming since signing for the Magpies last January. It is tough to see Wood's future beyond next summer given how unimpressive he has mainly been this season.

Depay could make it into the side as his replacement. Depay is a capable and dynamic player who can play on both sides as well as a second striker if required. He will not only increase the team's offensive output, but his top-tier experience could also help the side who are seeking European football next.

Juventus

For most of the previous transfer window, Juventus were after the Dutchman who then was on the verge of leaving Barcelona and signing with Juventus as a free agent. But both sides failed to spot a breakthrough, forcing the Bianconeri to give up their search. Arkadiusz Milik finally joined the team as his alternative while Depay remained with Barcelona.

However, it is understood that the Seria A giants are ready to go for him once again in January. Juventus are currently struggling to make a solid challenge for a top-four spot and there's no doubt, the current side needs more quality. The Dutch attacker who can play anywhere across the field will definitely be a good acquisition for the side that too on a cut-price deal.