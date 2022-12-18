Lionel Messi and Argentina make FIFA World Cup history in Qatar 2022 Final

Lusail, December 18: Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday (December 18) created FIFA World Cup history during the Qatar 2022 final clash against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

First up, Argentina became the first team to be awarded six penalties in a World Cup, surpassing Portugal and Netherland's tally of four in 1966 and 1978 respectively.

Argentina were awarded a penalty in the first half of the final when Ousamane Dembele brought down Angel Di Maria in the box in the 21st minute.

By converting from the spot, Messi became the first player in World Cup history to score in every round of a single edition of the tournament after putting Argentina ahead against France in Sunday's final.

Messi is also the first man to net in the group stage, the round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final at one World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward also became the first to 20 direct goal involvements at the finals (12 goals, eight assists), while no player has scored or assisted in more different matches (14) than the 35-year-old, whose sensational campaign showed no signs of slowing.

In fact, Messi has scored 4 of his 6 goals in Qatar 2022 via penalty and he also missed one. The Argentine superstar converted successfully from the spot against Saudi Arabia in Group Stage, Netherlands in the Quarterfinal, Croatia in the semifinal and France in the final.

Messi scored from open play in the group stage against Mexico and against Australia in the round of 16. He missed his spot-kick against Poland in the group stage, which happends to be the only match he hasn't scored in this World Cup.

Argentina Penalties 2022

• 1 vs. Saudi Arabia (Messi scored)

• 0 vs. Mexico

• 1 vs. Poland (Messi attempt saved)

• 0 vs. Australia

• 1 vs. Netherlands (Messi scored)

• 1 vs. Croatia (Messi scored)

• 1 vs. France (Messi scored)

Argentina and Messi went into the half time break with a 2-0 lead and are just 45 minutes away from winning their first World Cup since 1986.