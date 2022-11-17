Messi reveals Argentina mindset ahead of the World Cup

Lionel Messi will be donning the white and sky blue colours of Argentina probably for the last time in the World Cup. The Argentine talisman does have a lot of weight to carry on his shoulders as Los Albicelestes aim to conquer the world in Qatar. Their path will not be easier and Messi says they are up for the battle.

Speaking ahead of their group opener against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the Argentina skipper gave an indication of the team's plans and mindset for the upcoming spectacle.

"We are very excited," Messi said to ESPN Argentina.

"We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we started to go little by little. We know that World Cup groups are never easy and we try to, hopefully, begin the competition in the best way to face everything that comes after. But we are very excited," he added.

Argentina were beaten 4-3 by eventual winners France in the last term in Russia in the Round of 16. Four years before that, they came tantalizingly close to winning the silverware, but were only denied by Mario Gotze who scored the winner for Germany in the final. Messi suffered two back-to-back Copa America final defeats at the hand of Chile in 2015 and 2016. But he eventually got his hands on the continental trophy last year as Argentina emerged victorious against Brazil. Since his WC debut in 2006, the former Barcelona man has played in 19 World Cup games and has racked up 6 goals and 5 assists. And given this will be his last hurrah in the grandest stage, 'La Pulga' will aim to finish off on a high note.

