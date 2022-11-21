Mexico vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 21: Mexico and Poland are set to clash in what could be the deciding match for second place in Group C of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The competition for a knock out place from Group C will probably be intimidating as pre-tournament favourtites Argentina is highly anticipated to top the table.

While the chance for Saudi Arabia to get out of this group seems very unlikely, the winner of Mexico-Poland clash will be in a favorable position, joining Argentina to advance into the round of 16.

Poland will look to make it into the knockout rounds for the first time since 1986, while Mexico will look to replicate their repeated success of reaching the round of 16 at least with a win in this tie.

Here is all you need to know about Mexico vs Poland:

Date: 22nd November 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Stadium 974

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD, MTV HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key Players to Watch Out for in Mexico vs Poland

Poland: Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona, one of the most well-known players at the competition, will spearhead the Polish attack and will be eager to make a mark in what could be his last World Cup.

Advertisement

The Polish captain did not find the back of the net in the last edition, but has been in the sensational form once again this season for his new club Barcelona. He should be key to Poland's success in this tie and competition on the whole.

Mexico: Mexico's attack will be spearheaded by Napoli star winger Hirving Lozano while his wing partner Alexis Vega is also in good form coming into the tournament.

The Mexican side have a weak defence compared to their frontline, and their hope will mostly rely upon how these two alongside striker Raul Jimenez fare in this tie.

Mexico vs Poland Dream11 Prediction:

Mexico has been a regular in the knockout stages of the World Cup for the last seven editions, reaching the Round of 16 on each occasion.

Despite the lack of talent compared to the rich Polish side, they have been far more experienced and calm at the biggest stages. That could work in their favor, but we predict this could be a close contest.

Mexico vs Poland Possible Line Ups:

Mexico Starting XI (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Johan Vasquez, Cesar Montes, Gerardo Arteaga; Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez; Alexis Vega, Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano.

Poland Starting XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior; Matty Cash, Sebastian Szymanski, Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski, Przemysław Frankowski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski

My Mexico vs Poland Dream11 Team and Fantasy Picks

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Matty Cash, Jan Bednarek, Jorge Sanchez

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik, Piotr Zielinski, Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez

Strikers: Arkadiusz Milik (Vice-Captain), Robert Lewandowski (Captain), Hirving Lozano