Arteta: Arsenal reaping rewards for sticking to principles

Manchester, September 4: Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal's great start to the season is a reward for the Gunners staying true to their principles.

The north London side missed out on Champions League qualification to fierce rivals Tottenham last season and are determined to make amends this term.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko moved to the capital from Manchester City and already look very much at home in an Arsenal side that are top of the Premier League with a 100 per cent record.

Arteta says such a promising start has been down to consistency in his messages to his players.

"For me, [managing a big club] is about being consistent," the Arsenal manager said.

"So when you try to bring an idea, you have a vision and you share that vision with the football club, then you take that direction and you go for it.

"And if you're not going to go for it, then do it with someone else, but try to do something you've committed to with everybody.

"Because when it starts to move in other directions, I think that brings all the time a lot of chaos, a lot of uncertainties and lack of clarity, and when that happens, normally everybody disperses and everything breaks away.

"We stick together, we believed in what we did and, hopefully, we can achieve [our goals]."

The Gunners will aim to become just the fifth side to start an English top-flight campaign with six wins when they visit Manchester United on Sunday (September 4). The last time Arsenal did so, they won the league in the 1947-48 season.

Erik ten Hag lost his first two games as United manager, but has since enjoyed three straight victories – including a 2-0 triumph over rivals Liverpool.

Ten Hag's initial struggles may resonate with Arteta, who experienced similar difficulties last year, but the Arsenal manager says challenging periods are to be expected in the Premier League.

"In this league, it's so competitive. The games are won by very small margins," he said.

"Those periods are going to happen. You have to be ready for that and understand what kind of reaction you need, and fix that as quickly as possible."

Arsenal will remain top of the league regardless of the result against United after second-placed Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday (September 3).