Mikel Arteta gives huge update on Arsenal defender Ben White

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says defender Ben White is in "really good shape" after making a return to the Gunners squad in the Dubai Super Cup.

Ben White was part of England's World Cup squad but left the team prematurely citing personal reasons.

The player came back to England for a brief period before taking a trip to Dubai as Arsenal played two friendlies in the Dubai Super Cup.

White played for Arsenal in the Dubai Super Cup:

White was in the lineup for Arsenal's second friendly against AC Milan, which the North London club won 2-1 to continue their decent form in the season break. They defeated Lyon 3-0 in the first match.

And after the match, Mikel Arteta was asked about White, and the Spanish manager says the player is getting the support and love he deserves after the return.

Arteta on White:

"I'm very pleased, everybody has been giving him a lot of support and love which is what he needed. You know the reasons why he had to leave the camp, and we are delighted to have him back and have him in really good shape," Arteta said after the match.

Although FA released a statement saying White left the England setup due to 'personal reasons', there are rumours that the Arsenal player got involved in a fall-out with one of the coaching staff members named Steve Holland, and the altercation led to his early departure.

White was left frustrated after not being used by Gareth Southgate in Qatar. Despite White's superior credentials this season, Southgate chose Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker ahead in the pecking order.

"I have been having conversations with every single player that went to the World Cup to understand where they are - not only me but all the players and the staff are trying to give support when someone needs it," the Gunners manager replied when asked about whether he has spoken with White.

Arsenal play their final mid-season friendly against Juventus on December 17 at the Emirates Stadium. The season restarts on December 26 as Mikel Arteta's men host West Ham on the same day. Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League table with 37 points after 14 league matches.