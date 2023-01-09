Serie A, Milan 2-2 Roma: Abraham completes remarkable Giallorossi comeback to stun champions

Milan, January 9: Tammy Abraham's stoppage-time equaliser completed a remarkable fightback from Roma in a 2-2 draw with Milan, dealing a blow to the champions' hopes of retaining the Serie A title.

Milan appeared to be cruising to victory when substitute Tommaso Pobega followed up Pierre Kalulu's first-half header with a second goal 13 minutes from time, at which point Roma had failed to conjure anything resembling a genuine chance.

However, Roger Ibanez nodded in a powerful header against the run of play after 87 minutes, prompting a late flurry in which Abraham reacted fastest to a rebound from another set-piece at San Siro.

A sole point saw Milan lose valuable ground in the title race, seven points behind Napoli after the Scudetto favourites successfully protected their own 2-0 advantage against Sampdoria earlier on Sunday.

With Jose Mourinho watching on from afar as he served a touchline ban, Roma started slowly and fell behind after half an hour - Kalulu beating Rui Patricio with a downward header from Sandro Tonali's corner.

It remained one-way traffic after the break, with Theo Hernandez seeing a fierce drive unconvincingly parried by Patricio before Olivier Giroud headed straight at the goalkeeper.

Milan finally had the two-goal cushion they deserved when Pobega took Rafael Leao's pass in his stride before beating Patricio with a deflected left-footed finish.

However, just as the Rossoneri seemed certain to again close within five points of Napoli at the summit, Ibanez halved the arrears from Lorenzo Pellegrini's corner, and there was to be one final twist to come.

A deep free-kick saw Nemanja Matic force a reaction stop from Ciprian Tatarusanu with a close-range header, but Abraham pounced to hammer high into the net, denying Milan a crucial victory at the last.