Milan confirm Pierre Kalulu extension until 2027

Milan, November 11: Pierre Kalulu is set to stay at Milan until 2027 after the defender signed a two-year extension to his previous deal at San Siro.

The 22-year-old, who arrived just over two years ago from Lyon's reserve team, has emerged as a regular fixture in the Rossoneri's back-line and has been rewarded for his fine form.

Kalulu was originally contracted to Milan until 2025, but he has become the latest key man to commit his long-term future to the Serie A champions.

"Milan is pleased to announce the extension of Pierre Kalulu's contract until 30 June 2027," read a brief club statement.

"Pierre joined AC Milan in the summer of 2020 and has since made 75 appearances, carving out an important space in the Rossoneri defence."

Fikayo Tomori, Kalulu's defensive partner, and Sandro Tonali have also both signed new deals since the start of the season, as has coach Stefano Pioli. Theo Hernandez agreed an extension back in February.

Kalulu played 28 games and scored one goal in Serie A last season. He has featured 14 times in the league this term, as well as starting all six of Milan's Champions League matches.