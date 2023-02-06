Moises Caicedo Transfer News: Three clubs set to make offers for Ecuador international in the summer

Bengaluru, February 6: Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo believes that at least three clubs will bid for him in the summer.

The Ecuador international was the subject of interest from a host of clubs during January but failed to secure an exit from the Amex Stadium.

The 21-year-old was subject to a £55 million bid from Chelsea and as many as three bids worth £60 million, £70 million, and £75 million from Arsenal during the winter transfer window.

However, Brighton rebuffed every approach for their midfield dynamo as they refused to part ways with the midfield dynamo in the middle of the season.

The young midfielder was evidently desperate to leave Brighton & hove Albion last month and even went public with his wishes on social media. Even though Roberto De Zerbi's have managed to keep him for the time being, their chances of retaining him beyond this summer look quite remote.

Brighton are braced for offers for the Ecuadorian they signed from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million in 2021 from his native Ecuador.

Here, we will take a look at three clubs who could make offers for the 21-year-old in the summer.

Arsenal

Arsenal made as many as three offers for Caicedo in January and could very well reignite their interest in the starlet in the summer. They eventually signed Jorginho from Chelsea on deadline day but the Italy international does not look like a long-term option. The Gunners could make a move for the 21-year-old in the summer.

Chelsea

Chelsea have spent over 500 million pounds over the summer and winter transfer windows completing almost squad overhaul. The Blues made a failed approach for Caicedo in January but could be back in the hunt for the youngster in the summer.

Liverpool

Despite their desperate need for midfield additions, Liverpool did not sign a midfielder neither in the summer nor in January. Jurgen Klopp needs to make several changes to his midfield ranks in the summer and could be considering a move for Caicedo, who looks tailor-made for his system.