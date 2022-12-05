Morocco vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, December 5: Morocco will be looking to etch their name in the record book by progressing into the quarterfinals of a men's FIFA World Cup for the first time when they take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022 round of 16 fixture.

The La Roja finished in second place in Group E after a shock defeat against Japan in their final group game, while Morocco exceeded expectations and showed their quality to claim four points from games against Croatia and Belgium to claim the top spot in Group F.

The in-form team will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture which could make it a cracker of a game against a team, who opened the tournament in Qatar with a 7-0 win, but has since faded away with a draw and defeat, scoring just two goals in the process.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Morocco vs Spain:

Date: 6th December 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Education City Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Morocco vs Spain Key Players to Watch:

Morocco: Morocco's backline will be tested heavily in this game, but Hakim Ziyech's involvement in the game will once again be crucial. The Chelsea attacker has been the creative spark in this side and he will need to stand out for the Atlas Lions to have any chance of progressing to the next round.

Spain: While Barcelona playmakers Gavi and Pedri have caught the headlines for Spain in Qatar, Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio too has played his role as a false nine very well so far. With Spain inconsistent in the attacking third in the last two matches, Asensio's execution will be crucial in this tie.

Morocco vs Spain Dream11 Prediction:

The Spanish young guns on paper are ahead of the African giants, and are the favorites to win this match. But on their day, Morocco are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset. Spain will need their young guns to step up on the big stage with Morocco all set to leave no stone unturned to cause another upset. The Atlas Lions also held Spain 2-2 in the 2018 World Cup group stage. So, they are no strangers to facing La Roja.

Morocco vs Spain Possible Line Ups:

Morocco Starting XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

Spain Starting XI (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo.

Morocco vs Spain My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Hakim Ziyech, Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo

Strikers: Ferran Torres (Captain), Youssef En-Nesyri (Vice-Captain)