Moves for reported Chelsea forward targets Gordon and Zaha ruled out

London, August 31: Neither Anthony Gordon nor Wilfried Zaha will be on the move ahead of the transfer deadline, according to their respective managers.

Gordon and Zaha have each been linked with transfers to Chelsea, who are continuing to spend big before the window closes on Thursday (September 1).

However, both players played and netted in the Premier League on Tuesday – Gordon opening the scoring in Everton's 1-1 draw at Leeds United, as Zaha did likewise as Crystal Palace were held by Brentford.

And after their respective matches, Everton manager Frank Lampard and Palace boss Patrick Vieira spoke with certainty on the futures of their key men.

"Anthony is too important a player," Lampard said. "He has showed his worth in the last two games; it is too late [in the window].

"He is going to be special. In the bigger picture, he has an affiliation with the fans. It is a process – can we build around that?

"The interest in him is because he is a top player, and why we are so keen to keep him, you saw the reasons why in the last two games. He is our player."

Vieira added: "I didn't even put that [the possibility of Zaha leaving] in my head. I didn't even ask myself that question.

"I'm working with him every day and there is no doubt, there is nothing crossing my mind that something like that will happen."