Mumbai City FC: Full Squad, Schedule, Formation, Possible Playing XI, Prediction in ISL 2022-23

Mumbai, Sept. 30: The stage is set for the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League to get underway, and Mumbai City FC will take on Hyderabad FC in their season opener on October 9 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

With the Mumbai team registering a disappointing fifth-place finish last season, manager Des Buckingham will look to repay the faith the management has in him, after his unimpressive first season.

Into his second season, Buckingham's side will hope to get the upcoming edition off to a strong start. But the former champions will have their task cut out as they begin the new ISL season against reigning champions Hyderabad FC. After winning their maiden ISL title in 2021, Mumbai, under a new manager missed out on the playoffs berth in the following season.

Though a strong squad at their disposal, Mumbai will begin their season on the back of a defeat. Buckingham's men fell to a disappointing loss in the Durand Cup finals to Bengaluru FC. But MCFC will look to quickly put the defeat behind them as start the season on a fresh note. Infact, the Islanders were in fine form throughout the Durand Cup and that will serve as a big step in the right direction.

One of the key strengths of the side is their foreign contingent, but it would be prudent to say that the Indian players cannot be taken lightly. Some of the big signings made by the Islanders ahead of the season, undoubtedly include Scott striker Greg Stewart and Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz. Infact it would be safe to say, Stewart's transfer from Jamshedpur to Mumbai was one of the best transfers. And his goal-scoring prowess, which saw him finish as the second-highest goal-scorer in the Durand Cup, certainly proves that MCFC have the match-winner in their line-up.

Probably the biggest strength for Islanders this season is their strikers. With the likes of Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte in the ranks the Mumbai team pose a serious threat. Another important playmaker for Mumbai this season will be former Gaurs midfielder Alberto Noguera. Furthermore, MCFC will be happy with young keeper Phurba Lachenpa's performance during the Durand Cup as he proved to be a big asset.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges along with Vinit Rai and Vikram Pratap Singh make the side more versatile. In the defence, Mumbai look strong with skipper Mourtada Fall holding the fort along with Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh and Sanjeev Stalin. Add the young Indian talent in the mix, and Mumbai have a formidable squad.

Here, ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season, mykhel takes a look at the squad, possible playing 11, prediction and fixtures of the Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Gursimrat Gill, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Asif Khan

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh

Head Coach: Des Buckingham

Prediction:

The Des Buckingham-coached Mumbai City FC have assembled a strong squad. Furthermore, though they missed out on the trophy, they put up an clinical display in the Duleep Trophy. Having added JFC's golden ball winner from the previous season, to their line-up, along with a strong young Indian talent, MCFC flaunt of a formidable squad. The former champions should be able to finish in the top four this season.

Predicted XI:

Phurba Lachenpa, Rostyn Griffiths, Vikram Pratap Singh, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Vinit Rai, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Mumbai City FC's schedule:

Oct. 9: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST

Oct. 15: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - 7:30pm IST

Oct. 22: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 5:30pm IST

Oct. 28: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST

Nov. 6: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 7:30pm IST

Nov. 12: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST

Nov. 17: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30pm IST

Nov. 25: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST

Dec. 1: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - 7:30pm IST

Dec. 16: East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST

Dec. 24: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 5:30pm IST

Jan. 2: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST

Jan. 8: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30pm IST

Jan. 14: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST

Jan. 19: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30pm IST

Jan. 27: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST

Feb. 4: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC - 5:30pm IST

Feb. 11: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - 5:30pm IST

Feb. 15: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30pm IST

Feb. 19: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal - 7:30pm IST