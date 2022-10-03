Mumbai City FC to have DreamSetGo as official ticketing partner

Bengaluru, October 3: Former Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mubai City FC will have DreamSetGo -- India's premium sports experiences and travel platform -- as its official ticketing partner from this season.

An agreement to this effect was signed between the two parties.

The ISL 2022-23 season is set begin on October 7 with Mumbai City FC opening their campaign against champions Hyderabad FC in an away game on October 9.

As per a media release, DreamSetGo and Mumbai City FC will work together to curate unique experiences to drive fan engagement and grow the fan base for the club in India.

Founded in 2014, Mumbai City FC is a Mumbai-based football club that competes in the country's football league's top flight.

The club is leading the football scene from India by not only emerging as the ISL League Winners & champions in 2020-2021, but also becoming the first Indian club to win a match in the group stage of the -- AFC Champions League -- the premier football club competion in Asia.

The new partnership with the club marks DreamSetGo's entry into Indian football, following successful partnerships with international football clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea FC and Manchester United.

DreamSetGo's association with City Football Group started in 2021 as Manchester City's Official Football Hospitality Experiences Partner in India.

Through this partnership, fans will currently get access to match tickets for all of Mumbai City FC's home matches, and gradually exclusive fan experiences like premium matchday hospitality, opportunity to meet players, watch team training sessions, and more.

Monish Shah, Founder and Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo, said, "This partnership is exciting and a landmark moment as it marks DreamSetGo's entry into Indian football and an extension of our association with City Football Group. Their commitment to improving the Indian football ecosystem and our focus on improving fan experiences will play a key role in increasing the fan base for the club in India."

Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC, said, "We're delighted to announce our partnership with DreamSetGo. In a landmark season when we'll be welcoming fans back into the stands after two years, DreamSetGo's know-how and experience of working with international football clubs will play a key role in helping Mumbai City expand and engage with our fan base across India."