NGolo Kante asking for a three-year contract proposal from Chelsea - Should Blues agree?

Bengaluru, Sept. 14: Chelsea risk losing fan favorite N’Golo Kante next summer on a free transfer, with the French midfielder already rejecting the club’s uninspiring contract renewal to his expiring deal.

It is understood that Chelsea management have verbally proposed to Kante a two-year extension with an option for a third. However, that has not been well received by the French international who has very quickly snubbed the proposal as he wishes for better terms to remain in London.

It is believed that Kante earlier agreed on a deal to extend his current deal last year, with former owner Abramovich ready to offer him a three-year extension with the option for another on top. However, following the change in ownership and a new management set-up on the cards, a new proposal reportedly now has been placed to Kante with a reduction of one year.

Kante whose contract expires next year is now set for a prolonged discussion with the Blues and if a middle ground can not be reached, there is a big chance of leaving the club as a free agent next summer.

Should Chelsea extend the contract?

Kante is still one of the best midfielders in England having won six different trophies during his Blues career so far. However, due to his frequent trips to the treatment room, his long-term future has been put up in the air. Multiple recurring injuries over the last couple of years appear to have taken a toll on his body who now does not look to be the same player as before.

With the midfielder set to turn 32 next year, it remains to be seen whether he can maintain his high-intensity performances without suffering injuries in the coming years. With such a concerning matter to look after, Chelsea must certainly ponder over the Frenchman's importance to the team on a long-term basis. Depending on his fitness level, offering him a new prolonged deal could be a bit risky at the moment, and in that regard, a three-year stretching looks challenging.