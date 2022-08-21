Napoli bring in Raspadori as Italy attacker joins in loan-to-buy deal

Naples (Italy), August 21: Napoli have completed the signing of Giacomo Raspadori from Sassuolo, with the 22-year-old initially arriving on a season-long loan ahead of a permanent transfer next year.

Raspadori, who was also targeted by Juventus after scoring 10 Serie A goals last season, follows the likes of Giovanni Simeone, Tanguy Ndombele and Kim Min-jae in sealing a move to Naples during a busy transfer window in southern Italy.

Luciano Spalletti's team threatened to challenge for a first Scudetto since the Diego Maradona era before finishing third last season, but they have subsequently been in need of attacking reinforcements following a spate of high-profile departures.

Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne, the two highest goalscorers in Napoli's history, both departed on free transfers after netting 11 apiece in the league last term.

During a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign with Alessio Dionisi's Sassuolo, Raspadori became the first Italian player born in the 21st century to hit 10 goals in a Serie A season.

Reports suggest Napoli will pay Sassuolo an initial €5million loan fee before parting with €30m to make the move permanent next year.

Napoli began their Serie A campaign with a 5-2 win at Hellas Verona last week and will host newly promoted Monza in their second outing of the season on Sunday.