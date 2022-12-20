Napoli insist absolutely no chance of Kvaratskhelia leaving the Serie A leaders

Naples, December 20: Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli insists there is "absolutely no chance" of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia leaving the club, with the winger saying he "feels so at home" with the Serie A leaders.

The Georgia international, who arrived from Dinamo Batumi in July, has played an instrumental role in Napoli's impressive start to the season, with Luciano Spalletti's side eight points clear at the Serie A summit.

No player has been directly involved in more goals this term than Kvaratskhelia (11 - scored six, assisted five), with his tally only matched by team-mate Victor Osimhen, who is the leading marksman in the Italian top flight (nine).

The 21-year-old's performances have generated interest from several clubs, with Premier League side Newcastle United reportedly making him their top target and set to offer £50 million (€57.3m) in the forthcoming January transfer window.

But when asked about the speculation, Giuntoli told SportExpress: "There is absolutely no chance of us letting him leave, regardless of how much the offer is."

Meanwhile, Kvaratskhelia feels settled in Naples, telling students during an event at the Federico II University: "Neapolitans live for football, I realised that from the very first moment I arrived here.

"The first time I played at the Stadio Maradona is when I truly felt like a professional footballer. The people of Naples expect a lot from us, so it's important to always work at the highest level. I thank them, because they give us so much love.

"Neapolitans and Georgians both put family first and foremost, which is also why I feel so at home here."