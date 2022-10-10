Napoli winger Hirving Lozano on the radar of two Premier League clubs

Bengaluru, Oct. 10: Napoli winger Hirving Lozano's future has been made available by his agent and according to rumours, the 27-year-old could seek a move to England.

The winger has had a bumpy time at the Italian team despite formerly being thought of as one of the most promising players to emerge from South American football. Lozano moved to Serie A from PSV in 2019 and so far has recorded 26 goals and 14 assists in 123 matches since.

The 27-year-current old's contract with Napoli doesn't expire until 2024, but given that he has failed to be a permanent first-team choice this term, it's possible that he leaves the team next year. He could be available for a fee close to £30 million as per rumors which could be feasible for many sides.

Keeping that in mind, teams around Europe have now reportedly started circling around him, and as per reports, two clubs from England - Manchester United and Everton are said to be the most interested parties.

Manchester United

United are likely to be in the market for an attacker with veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo expected to depart. The Portuguese maestro looked for a move away from Old Trafford this summer however nothing materialized. It is understood that by next summer window he will depart the club meaning there will be room for another attacker in the squad. Lozano who can play in both wings could be his replacement while Marcus Rashford, in that case, could be involved more centrally.

Everton

The Toffees are now in a rebuilding phase and Frank Lampard is bringing a capable squad that could challenge for a top-half finish. During Carlo Ancelotti's reign, Lozano was strongly linked with a move. However, nothing materialized further. But as per his agent, the Merseyside clubs are apparently one of the sides who are still in contact with his player, and more concrete interest could be expected by next summer from their end.