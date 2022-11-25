Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador: Valencias goal cancels out early strike from Gapko, Oranje made to wait
Al Rayyan, Nov 25: Enner Valencia once again showcased his class and negated Netherlands' early lead in the game as the Group A match at Khalifa International Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday (November 25). With this scoreline, the Dutch side's dream to become the first team to qualify for the last-16 stage were also dashed.
The result of this game has also ensured that hosts Qatar - who suffered a 3-1 loss against Senegal earlier in the day - became the first team to be knocked out of the competition.
They might have got an early lead when in-demand forward Cody Gakpo rifled in from 20 yards and gave his team a bright start. But Louis van Gaal's team - which looked in sublime touch in the opening game against Senegal - were far from their fluid best.
However, Ecuador were lively throughout and were good value for their leveller, which made Valencia just the fourth player in World Cup history to score six consecutive goals for a nation at the tournament, though the striker was forced off injured just before the end of the contest.
That could impact his hopes of landing the Golden Boot, but Valencia's strike kept Ecuador and the Oranje locked together on four points in Group A, and condemned hosts Qatar to an early exit after their 3-1 defeat to Senegal.
The Netherlands needed just six minutes to take the lead, and they did so in spectacular fashion as Gakpo latched onto Davy Klaassen's flick-on before hammering into the top-left corner. Ecuador offered a positive response to that setback, however, forcing Virgil van Dijk into two last-ditch interventions before Valencia tested Andries Noppert from range. La Tri thought they had found a leveller on the stroke of half-time, but Pervis Estupinan's instinctive finish was chalked off after the offside Jackson Porozo was ruled to have blocked Noppert's view. Ecuador were not to be denied again within four minutes of the restart though, as Valencia pounced to tap home the rebound when Noppert saved Estupinan's effort. Gustavo Alfaro's side almost capped an encouraging display with a second when Gonzalo Plata rattled the crossbar with a fine left-footed effort. However, Ecuador's mood was dampened by a significant blow in the closing exchanges as Valencia was carried off on a stretcher after going down clutching his knee. (With inputs from OPTA)
More FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 News arrow_forward
The Netherlands needed just six minutes to take the lead, and they did so in spectacular fashion as Gakpo latched onto Davy Klaassen's flick-on before hammering into the top-left corner.
Ecuador offered a positive response to that setback, however, forcing Virgil van Dijk into two last-ditch interventions before Valencia tested Andries Noppert from range.
La Tri thought they had found a leveller on the stroke of half-time, but Pervis Estupinan's instinctive finish was chalked off after the offside Jackson Porozo was ruled to have blocked Noppert's view.
Ecuador were not to be denied again within four minutes of the restart though, as Valencia pounced to tap home the rebound when Noppert saved Estupinan's effort.
Gustavo Alfaro's side almost capped an encouraging display with a second when Gonzalo Plata rattled the crossbar with a fine left-footed effort.
However, Ecuador's mood was dampened by a significant blow in the closing exchanges as Valencia was carried off on a stretcher after going down clutching his knee.
(With inputs from OPTA)