Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador: Valencias goal cancels out early strike from Gapko, Oranje made to wait

Al Rayyan, Nov 25: Enner Valencia once again showcased his class and negated Netherlands' early lead in the game as the Group A match at Khalifa International Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday (November 25). With this scoreline, the Dutch side's dream to become the first team to qualify for the last-16 stage were also dashed.

The result of this game has also ensured that hosts Qatar - who suffered a 3-1 loss against Senegal earlier in the day - became the first team to be knocked out of the competition.

They might have got an early lead when in-demand forward Cody Gakpo rifled in from 20 yards and gave his team a bright start. But Louis van Gaal's team - which looked in sublime touch in the opening game against Senegal - were far from their fluid best.

However, Ecuador were lively throughout and were good value for their leveller, which made Valencia just the fourth player in World Cup history to score six consecutive goals for a nation at the tournament, though the striker was forced off injured just before the end of the contest.

That could impact his hopes of landing the Golden Boot, but Valencia's strike kept Ecuador and the Oranje locked together on four points in Group A, and condemned hosts Qatar to an early exit after their 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

