Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Two giants of world football Argentina and the Netherlands will lock horns against each other at the Lusail Stadium on Friday, 9th December (Saturday, 10th December in India) in the second quarter-final game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The winner will be up against either Brazil or Croatia in the semi-final.

Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in the round of 16 but did not look at their absolute best. They must pick up their game if they have to salvage anything against the Netherlands who looked excellent against the United States defeating them 3-1 in the Round of 16.

Louis van Gaal's side are in transition and will head to the quarter-finals as underdogs and could very well come up with an upset against the South American champions. Netherlands are undefeated in their last 18 matches in the FIFA World Cup. The two sides have met five times prior at the World Cup, including as recently as 2014, when Argentina won on penalties in the semi-finals. That game ended 0-0 in normal time and we could potentially see another close game this time around and it may take penalties again to settle this one.

Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for Netherlands vs Argentina in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Match date: December 10

Kick-off time: 00:30 IST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Netherlands vs Argentina Key players to watch out:

Netherlands: Cody Gakpo has been the star of the show for the Netherlands in the World Cup so far. The PSV Eindhoven star will be looking to punish the Argentine backline with his all-round attacking display.

Argentina: Even at the age of 35, Lionel Messi remains the key player for Argentina. He is the lynchpin of Lionel Scaloni's side and the Netherlands must keep a close watch on him.

Netherlands vs Argentina prediction: This has the potential to be a very close game. We predict a 1-1 draw after extra-time with the Netherlands winning the penalty shootout.

Netherlands vs Argentina Possible starting XI:

Netherlands(3-4-1-2): Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk; Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klassen; Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

Argentina(4-3-1-2): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi; Julian Alvarez, Papu Gómez

Netherlands vs Argentina My Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Marcos Acuna, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders: Denzel Dumfries, Frenkie de Jong, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister

Attackers: Lionel Messi (Captain), Julian Alvarez, Cody Gakpo (Vice-captain)