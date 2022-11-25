Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Doha, Nov 24: Netherlands will take on Ecuador in their second Group A match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday (November 25) at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. A win for either team would move them on to six points and put them at the top of the team standings with one game to play.

The two teams have faced each other only twice, both of which were international friendlies in 2006 and 2014. The Dutch came out victorious on one occasion while the second game ended in a draw. Those two games produced only three goals between the two countries.

In Qatar 2022, it will be a battle of strikers between the two teams as Ecuador striker Enner Valencia and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay could play a decisive role. The two forwards have different styles - Valencia is more powerful and direct, Depay more subtle and skilled - but are equally important to their sides.

Valencia scored both of his side's goals in the first half when it beat tournament host Qatar 2-0 in the tournament's opening game, taking his international tally to 37 and extending his record as La Tri's all-time leading scorer.

Returning from a hamstring injury, Depay came on in the second half to spark the attack as the Dutch scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0. Although Depay could again be decisive off the bench, he'll be hoping coach Louis van Gaal gives him a starting place. The 28-year-old Depay played a massive part in helping his nation qualify, netting 12 goals and six assists.

Depay is not far away from Robin van Persie's record of 50. The first two of Depay's international goals came at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Valencia also netted twice during the competition. Neither forward played at the last World Cup because their nations failed to qualify.

Netherlands goalkeeper Andries Noppert pulled off three saves against Senegal on his international debut and will be looking to maintain a clean sheet against Ecuador.

As the two teams are coming on the back of a win in their tournament openers, their coaches might start with the same line-up.

Squads:

Netherlands:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jurrien Timber, Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Xavi Simons, Kenneth Taylor

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noah Lang, Wout Weghorst

Ecuador:

Goalkeepers: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez.

Defenders: Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Diego Palacios, Felix Torres, William Pacho

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuente, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Jhegson Méndez, Ayrton Preciado, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra.

Forwards: Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia.

Netherlands vs Ecuador Possible Lineups:

Netherlands (3-4-3): Andries Noppert, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen.

Ecuador (4-4-2): Hernan Galindez, Pervis Estupinan, Felix Torres, Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, Jhegson Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra, Moises Caicedo, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.

Netherlands vs Ecuador Dream11 Team or Fantasy Picks

Goalkeeper: Andries Noppert

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupinan

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Moises Caicedo, Steven Bergwijn

Forwards: Cody Gakpo (Vice-captain), Enner Valencia (Captain), Vincent Janssen

Netherlands vs Ecuador Prediction:

Looking at the kind of form the two teams, Netherlands have a slight edge over Ecuador in terms of team balance and strength but the latter are capable of beating the best in the world on their day.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Ecuador

Netherlands vs Ecuador Match Details

Match Date: Friday, November 25, 2022

Kick Off Time: 7 PM Local Time, 4 PM GMT, 9:30 PM IST

TV Channel in India: Sports 18-1 SD and Sports 18-1 HD

Live Streaming in India: Jio Cinemas app and website (Free Live Streaming)