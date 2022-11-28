Netherlands vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 28: The Netherlands will aim for victory when they face Qatar in their final group stage match to seal spot in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Dutch side settled for a 1-1 draw against Ecuador in their last game. But, a win in this game will ensure their progress to the next round and also seal the top spot as well if other result favor them.

Regarding the host nation Qatar, they will play for pride after getting defeated in both games although the Dutch side could be another hard challenge.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Netherlands vs Qatar:

Date: 29th November 2022

Kick Off Time: 8:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, Sports18 HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Netherlands vs Qatar Key Players to Watch:

Netherlands: The Dutch number 10, Cody Gakpo has been a shining light for the side and has been directly involved in at least one goal in all his last five appearances for the Netherlands across competitions. The PSV starlet has put his country 1-0 up in both games in Qatar so far and all the eyes will again be on him.

Qatar: Boualem Khoukhi has been a bright spot for the hosts, and was one of the standout players in their game against Senegal. He could inspire the other backline to do better after they conceded five goals so far. No host nation has ever conceded more in a single edition group stage.

Netherlands vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction:

After an underwhelming showing against Ecuador last time out, the Dutch squad will be eager to make a mark. And considering the host nation's display in the tournament, Louis Van Gaal's side should register a comfortable win.

Netherlands vs Qatar Possible Line Ups:

Netherlands Starting XI (3-4-3): Andries Noppert; Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind; Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo; Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Qatar Starting XI (3-5-2): Meshaal Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan; Ismail Mohamad, Assim Modibo, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed; Almoez Ali, Akram Afif.

Netherlands vs Qatar My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Meshaal Barsham

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo (Captain), Steven Berghuis, Hassan Al Haydos

Strikers: Memphis Depay (Vice-Captain), Akram Afif