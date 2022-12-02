Netherlands vs USA, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

The Netherlands will take on the United States of America in the first round of 16 tie of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Netherlands topped Group A which consisted of Senegal, Ecuador and hosts Qatar. The USA, meanwhile, finished second in Group B behind England and ahead of Iran and Wales.

Neither of the two teams have impressed much in the World Cup so far but both of them are yet to taste a defeat. A potential clash against Argentina will await the winner of the last 16 clash at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Netherlands will be favorites against the USA but must be cautious of the young and talented American side. Both teams missed out on a place in the 2018 World Cup and will be looking to give a good account of themselves to progress further.

Here we take a look at the possible line-ups, dream11 team and match prediction for the Netherlands vs the USA in Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Match date: December 3

Kick-off time: 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

TV Channel: Sports18 SD/HD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Key Players to Watch:



The Netherlands: Cody Gakpo has been the Netherlands' star man in the World Cup so far and will be keen to continue his strong run of form. The PSV Eindhoven forward has been in the form of his life and will look to punish the USA.

The USA: Christian Pulisic is a doubt after going off injured after scoring the goal that put the USA in the last 16. However, he later confirmed that he will be fit in time to face the Oranje and will be his country's biggest hope.

The Netherlands vs the USA Prediction: The Netherlands will be overwhelming favourites against the USA thanks to their overall superior experience. However, the USA have been unbeaten so far and also drew against England. We predict Louis van Gaal's side to win 1-0.

The Netherlands vs the USA Possible starting XI:

The Netherlands (3-4-2-1): Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk; Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klassen; Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

The USA (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah; Timothy Weah, Haji Wright, Christian Pulisic

South Korea vs Portugal My Dream11 team:

Goalkeeper: Andries Noppert

Defenders: Sergino Dest, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk

Midfielders: Denzel Dumfries, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Frenkie de Jong (Vice-captain)

Attackers: Cody Gakpo (Captain), Memphis Depay, Timothy Weah