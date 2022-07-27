Newcastle United interested in AS Monaco attacker Sofiane Diop: Good option for the Magpies?

Bengaluru, July 27: Newcastle United's transfer activity have somewhat slowed down following a great start to the window.

After two brilliant acquisitions like goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Sven Botman, the Magpies have been searching for a prolific attacker up front but so far, are yet to crack a deal.

The newly-rich side have failed to wrap up deals like Hugo Ekitike, Moussa Diaby, and Armando Broja, etc this summer leaving the club still looking for a prolific forward.

Eddie Howe's side however continue to be linked with several options in the market and the latest name to be associated with them is AS Monaco's forward Sofiane Diop. Newcastle reportedly have made contact with Diop’s representatives about a potential deal and could launch an offer soon.

Diop's tenure at Monaco

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Rennes before moving to Monaco in the summer of 2018. He spent the 2019/20 campaign away on loan at Sochaux, but following an impressive season, got his breakthrough in the Monaco squad next season. To date, he has made 102 appearances for the French club, scoring 16 goals and setting up nine more.

Transfer Link

Diop was a regular under former boss Niko Kovac in the first half of the 2021/22 season, but following the arrival of Philippe Clement in January, he saw his game time limited. It is understood that for that reason the club could cash in on him if there's any suitable offer. Apart from Newcastle reportedly there has been also interest from Marseille, Borussia Dortmund, OGC Nice, and Leicester City.

Good option for Newcastle United?

Diop is primarily a forward but is also incredibly versatile, having played on both wings, and even in midfield during his career. Having already two number 9 in the side with Chris Wood and Callum Wilson, Diop could be the exact profile Eddie Howe looking to add to his squad. Diop could act as an inside forward and could play in any of the wings that they are missing. Considering Newcastle's current option, getting a goal-scoring winger like Diop should turn out to be a good move. Furthermore, being just 22 years of age, he could also be a great acquisition for the long term as well.