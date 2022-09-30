Newcastle United ready to sign this Leicester City duo in January

Bengaluru, September 30: Leicester City could be set for another challenging transfer window with two of their most valuable assets James Maddison and Youri Tielemans reportedly emerging as possible targets for Newcastle United in January.

The Magpies are already planning for the January window after a relatively quiet summer transfer window and have apparently added the Leicester duo on the top of their wishlist.

Newcastle targeted the England international Maddison in the summer as well. The richest football club in the world made two offers for the playmaker in the summer worth £40million and then £45m.

But, both the deals were declined immediately with the Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers suggesting Maddison was way more worth than that.

Leicester may not change its stance on their valuable asset in January. However, with the 25-year-old only having one and a half years remaining in his current contract, Leicester may look to cash in on him if Newcastle make a better offer.

There is also a possibility of Leicester offering Maddison a new deal to tie him up for further more years, but, that now looks bleaker after their poor start to the Premier League season.

The Foxes did not invest in the team this summer and as a result, they are now reeling at the foot of the table. Newcastle, on the other hand, will showcase a much better long-term project, which could attract Maddison to make the choice.

Tielemans, meanwhile, is almost certain to leave the side on a free deal next summer after rejecting several contract proposals from Leicester.

The Belgian midfielder was linked with several sides in the summer window but none of the deals were agreed. Newcastle are reportedly ready to pounce on the opportunity now and are apparently ready to sign him on a cut-price deal in January.

Newcastle have struggled with five draws in the club's first seven Premier League games of the season so far. And adding such big names midway through the season will definitely be a massive push for the side that is keen to challenge for a European spot.