Newcastle United targeting Inter Milan defender on a free deal - Great coup by the Magpies?

Bengaluru, Sept. 28: Newcastle are said to be interested in Inter Milan center-half Stefan de Vrij with Eddie Howe keen to add another defender to the roster.

The 30-year-old's contract at his current club Inter Milan expires this summer and it is understood in Italy that he will depart the Serie A for Premier League at the end of the season following four good years at the San Siro.

Newcastle are reportedly aware of the situation and reportedly ready to lure him to St. James Park. The club could make an offer to him in January over a pre-contract. Although, there is said to be interest from Tottenham Hotspur as well for his signature.

De Vrij's impressive time at Inter

Inter Milan signed de Vrij on a free transfer in 2018 from Lazio and the move saw him becoming one of the best defenders in Serie A. He has managed 173 appearances for Inter in all competitions so far, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists in the process. He was also one of the pivotal figures behind helping the Nerazzurri win the Serie A title under Antonio Conte in 2020-21.

Massive option for the Magpies?

At just 30 years of age, the Dutch defender has a lot of top years left in him and could be a bargain addition for the Premier League club. The newly-rich club have managed smart investment so far and the Dutch defender's signing could be another good piece of business.

As of now, Newcastle's backline consists of summer signing Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles, and Fabian Schar. But none of them possess the vast experience and leadership qualities de Vrij has. Getting the Dutch defender on a free deal will be another statement of intent from their end as they continue building a team capable of pushing for a European spot.