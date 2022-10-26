Newcastle United want Leandro Trossard, a good deal?

Kolkata, October 26: As per rumours in England, Newcastle United have joined Chelsea in the chase for Brighton and Hove Albion FC star Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian has enjoyed a fantastic start to the season at Brighton & Hove Albion and has already scored six goals while producing two assists in 11 games.

However, the Seagulls must be sweating regarding the future of the winger as his contract at the Amex Stadium expires at the end of the season.

Losing their star player and that too on a free transfer would be an enormous blow to a side like Brighton and the only solution could be letting him depart on a bargain in January.

And, both Chelsea and Newcastle United are said to be keen on a move for the former Genk star, who has 21 caps for Belgium till date.

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to offer Brighton £25 million for Trossard, which would see Brighton make £7 million profit on the player they signed from Genk in 2019. However, with with former Brighton boss Graham Potter in charge at Chelsea, the Magpies might be on the back-foot as they chase the Belgian.

Following their mega-takeover, Newcastle United have made a number of high-profile signings and Eddie Howe has also done a tremendous job since taking charge midway through the last season. The Magpies sit fourth with 21 points after 12 games played ahead of Chelsea who have the same number of points but have a game in hand.

Trossard will be star player St James' Park if he chooses to join the North East side and would make the Tynesiders a lot stronger up front. Newcastle United are also likely to offer him lucrative wages and potentially European football as well.

A move to Newcastle United certainly makes more sense for the Belgian as he could become a key player at the club whereas at Chelsea, he will have to fend off a stronger competition for a place.