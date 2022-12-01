Neymar to be back to his best in time for World Cup final, says Brazil stars father

Doha, Dec 1: Brazil star Neymar will be "back to his best" in time for the World Cup final, according to his father.

The Selecao have already qualified for the last 16 and only need a point to win their group after beating Switzerland and Serbia across their first two matches in Qatar.

However, Neymar suffered an ankle injury during the matchday-one victory over Serbia, ruling him out until the knockouts.

Brazil remain among the favourites to win the tournament despite Neymar's absence, which has a loose timeline.

But the forward – who is only two away from matching Pele's record haul of 77 goals for Brazil – will seemingly be back in plenty of time for the World Cup final, assuming Brazil make it that far, his father believes.

Speaking to talkSPORT through an interpreter, Neymar Sr said: "The most important thing is he can come back to the field and be at his best.

"When he was injured before and he came back again he was at his best. He will do his best.

"Everyone knows Neymar is very important, a great influence on the field and [on] all his colleagues. When Neymar is on the field it's totally different because he's number one. We know Neymar's importance to the group.

"I believe Neymar will be in the field again in the final match and he'll do his best to win the World Cup together with his colleagues in the Brazilian team.

"He'll do his best to help them and together win the competition."

Brazil face Cameroon in their final group game. They will meet the still undecided Group H runners-up if they do finish top.

The Selecao are aiming to win the tournament for the first time since 2002.