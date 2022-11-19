Neymar knows how to deal pressure: Marquinhos

Brazil will be aiming to get their hands on the 6th World Cup title as they kickstart their 22nd World Cup campaign. A squad full of gigantic names and vast quality, the Selecao are one of the favourites in Qatar.

Amidst their star-studded roster, one name that unequivocally comes to mind at the first instance in Neymar. The prodigal son of Brazil has been a star of their new generation and will be aiming to make amends in the tournament.

And ahead of the tournament, his teammate Marquinhos says that the player is in tremendous touch and looks as fit as ever, both physically and mentally.

"The attention and pressure are inevitable, it's always been like that since he arrived in the national team (in 2010)," Marquinhos said during their pre world cup break in Italy.

Marquinhos also said that Neymar and the team know how to deal with the immense pressure of the World Cup as they prepare to take on the centre stage. Brazil came agonisingly close to winning the cup back home in 2014 but then suffered a semi-final thrashing at the hands of eventual winners Germany. That pain is still there and the entire Brazil team will be aiming for redemption, as the PSG defender said.

