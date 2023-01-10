FFF chief Le Graet urged to quit as agent allegations of misconduct follow Zidane saga

Paris, January 10: French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has been accused of misconduct by player agent Sonia Souid, who has joined mounting calls for him to stand down.

Souid claimed Le Graet's conduct towards her indicated he considered her as "two breasts and an ass", but she doubts he will give up office.

France's sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, has called for new leadership at the FFF, and French Amateur Football Association (AFFA) president Eric Thomas also says the time has come for Le Graet to go.

Souid's allegations against Le Graet concern a period from 2013 to 2017, when she claims the now 81-year-old took advantage of his power.

She told French broadcaster RMC of agreeing to meet with Le Graet at his home on one occasion.

"During this meeting, he told me clearly that if we were closer, my ideas would materialise," she said. "In any case, he would be much more motivated to help me in this meaning.

"And there in fact, I take a huge slap. Because I have my president of the French Football Federation who sees me... while I feel competent and legitimate because I have managed to do things even in difficulty, excuse me for the term, but my president sees me as two breasts and an ass in fact.

"I was disappointed by my president. For me, my president must be exemplary. And he was not."

She added: "I don't think he's brave enough to resign. Do I think he can stay at the helm of the FFF? Yes, he can. But should he? No. I honestly think he's had his time."

Stats Perform has asked the FFF for a response to the allegations made by Souid.

Le Graet apologised on Monday to being accused by Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid of disrespecting Zinedine Zidane, following comments made once it was confirmed Didier Deschamps would be staying on as France head coach.

The FFF president had said he would not pick up the phone if former France playmaker and Ballon d'Or winner Zidane called him to discuss coaching the national team.

Oudea-Castera said on Monday: "Our great players deserve better than what they have at the head of their federation."

AFFA president Thomas said the remarks about Zidane marked a tipping point. They came before the allegations from Souid.

Thomas said: "These comments towards Zinedine Zidane are inexcusable, inadmissible and irresponsible.

"A president of a federation should not say that. These speeches flout the values ​​of sport, that is why the AFFA demands the resignation of the president of the FFF.