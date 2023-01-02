Nottingham Forest to Investigate alleged Homophobic Chant in Chelsea Match

Nottingham Forest came from behind to get a point against Chelsea in the Premier League on New Year's day.

But there was an allegation of homophobic chants from the Forest supporters in the match. And now the club has confirmed they will be investigating the incident.

"The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be fully investigated," Nottingham Forest said in a statement.

Both the Chelsea and Forest LGBTQ+ community also condemned the act on social media.

FA are also said to be aware of the incident and they will also be investigating along with both clubs and other relevant authorities.

"Part of our work in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affects their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches, so that a clearer stance and understanding on the chant can be established," a FA official said.

"We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch," he added.

Chelsea took the lead against Forest at the City Ground through Raheem Sterling's goal, but Serge Aurier equalized in the second half to earn the hosts a point. The Blues are 8th in the league table while Forest sit 18th.