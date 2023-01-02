Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Mumbai go top of ISL table with a 4-2 away win against Odisha

Mumbai City have gone to the peak of the Indian Super League (ISL) table with a clinical 4-2 win over Odisha FC on Monday.

Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a brace, while Bipin Singh and Alberto Noguera scored one goal each for the visitors. For Odisha, Diego Mauricio scored a brace.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC:

It was a dull first half at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar which came to life after the break. Mumbai had the better of the exchanges but neither could break the deadlock before the half time.

After the break, Lallianzuala Chhangte gave the visitors the lead in the 56th minute, which was promptly cancelled out by Diego Mauricio. The 31-year-old Brazilian scored the first goal for his club after a four-match goalless run.

But the joy for the hosts was short-lived as Mumbai took the lead again in the 69th minute, this time courtesy of Bipin Singh, who scored from a set piece situation. The home team came close to equalizing but received a body blow ten minutes from time.

Chhangte was on target again to give Mumbai a two-goal cushion. And Alberto Noguera further increased their lead four minutes from time. The 33-year-old Spanish striker scored his 4th goal of the season with a fantastic left-footed strike. Mauricio got a consolation for the hosts in the stoppage time but it ended in a defeat for Odisha.

Advertisement