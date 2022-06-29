Otavio linked with Liverpool and Leeds United, best move for the midfielder?

Bengaluru, June 29: We have seen so many gifted players making their moves to the Premier League from the Portuguese Primeira Liga over the years. Players have Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have recently made their move to the English top tier, with both moving to Liverpool.

FC Porto star Otavio could be the next to follow the footsteps of the duo as the Portuguese international continues to be strongly linked with two Premier League clubs.

Leeds United and Liverpool are thought to be the two clubs chasing the Brazil-born versatile midfielder. Leeds have reportedly made their move already and have seen a bid worth 26 million pounds rejected by Porto. Liverpool are yet to make their first offer for the 27-year-old but are believed to be strongly interested in reuniting him with his former teammate Luis Diaz.

Otavio has been a standout performer for Porto over the years. He has been with the Dragons since 2014 and has impressed with his creativity and versatility. A technically-gifted player, Otavio is capable of playing either as a winger or as a number ten. The Portuguese international is also capable of playing as a number eight in a three-man midfield.

Otavio played a total of 49 games for Porto last season having contributed with five goals and 14 assists. He has appeared in a total of 237 games for Porto till date having scored 24 goals and providing 62 assists in the process.

A move to Leeds United would be the ideal decision for the 27-year-old if he wants guaranteed first-team football whereas he might be just another squad player at Liverpool. Leeds are resigned to lose Raphinha this summer with strong interest from a host of clubs and Otavio could be brought in as a like for like replacement.

At Liverpool, Otavio will have to fend off plenty of competition with the Reds already having plenty of quality on the flanks. They have Salah, Jota, Diaz and Nunez up front while the likes of Elliott and Carvalho are also among the options.

The Reds probably need a midfielder if they sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a versatile player like Otavio could be an ideal recruit. If the 27-year-old does not mind being a rotation option, Liverpool would be his best possible move but if he wants regular first-team action, a move to Leeds makes more sense.