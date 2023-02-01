Ousmane Dembele: Two Premier League Clubs to Fight it out for the Frenchman

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League duo Liverpool and Newcastle United.

As reported by the Spanish media, both Premier League sides are monitoring the Frenchman's situation at Camp Nou.

Dembele has been among Xavi Hernandez's side's top performers so far this season. He has scored eight goals and has provided seven assists in 28 games across competitions for Barcelona.

The World Cup-winning France international had his struggles with injuries during his initial years after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund for €105 million. However, things have turned around for the fleet-footed winger since Xavi took over last year.

Dembele is currently contracted at Camp Nou until 2024. He extended his contract for a year. However, his new contract has a release clause of only €50 million, which makes him fairly affordable for other clubs.

Liverpool have struggled in almost every department this season and look destined to finish the season trophyless. In fact, they look increasingly likely to miss out on even Champions League qualification.

Summer signing Darwin Nunez has not been able to impress since his big-money switch from Benfica while January addition Cody Gakpo is yet to impress either. Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have struggled for fitness while Mohamed Salah has not been at his usual best. Someone like Dembele could be a wonderful addition to the Reds thanks to his flair and creativity.

Advertisement

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have been impressive this season and look pretty much likely to achieve Champions League qualification. They are currently third in the league table. Eddie Howe's team also possess the financial firepower to lure Dembele away from the Catalan club.

They could do with quality additions to make their side stronger and deeper. Dembele, with his enormous experience at the highest level and undisputed quality, would be a quality addition to Eddie Howe's side, especially if they achieve the continental qualification.