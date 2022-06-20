Bengaluru, June 20: Porto midfielder Vitinha is reportedly edging close towards a move to Paris Saint Germain who is also attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal as well, as per recent rumours. Porto club president Pinto da Costa earlier spoke out on the future of the midfielder and claimed there has been interest from Premier League. But as per rumours, PSG have won the race for him who is likely to be their first signing this summer.

Vitinha's impressive last season

After an underwhelming season with Wolves in 2020 where he made just 19 appearances, the midfielder returned to Porto last season to become a regular under Sergio Conceicao. The decision turned out to be beneficiary for both the player and the club. The 22-year-old played a hugely important role for Porto as they cruised to the Primeira Liga title last season. He appeared over 47 times in central midfield while chipping in with four goals and five assists. He has since also broken into the Portuguese national team with 3 caps to his name so far.

A better deal for Vitinha?

Manchester United's interest in him comes in the wake of the departures of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba. The 22-year-old could replace any of them in the side considering he is extremely versatile enough to play as a box-to-box midfielder or holding midfielder. Moreover, with the Red Devils struggling to get a deal done for Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, Vitinha could have been an excellent addition being the lynchpin under Ten Hag.

The youngster could also be a welcome addition to Mikel Arteta's side however his arrival depends upon a lot of factors. He is understood to be not the Spanish manager's top priority. The Gunners are reportedly working on a deal to bring in Youri Tielemans as the priority signing. But they are also keeping a close eye on other targets and Vitinha is on their wishlist. The likelihood of Vitinha's arrival could also hinge on the future Xhaka. The Swiss international has been linked over a potential exit again and should he depart, the Gunners could launch an offer to replace him.

At both the clubs, Vitinha would have to adjust to a new project and new challenge under struggling sides. Whereas signing for Paris giants would lessen the pressure on the youngster that could naturally develop his game further. Considering PSG's team, he will not be in the limelight ahead of the likes of Neymar, Mbappe or Messi which could be excellent for him at this stage. Plus his chances of winning the silverware will be much better in Paris than in the mentioned English sides and that could be a great start to his new surroundings.