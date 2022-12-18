I cant say when hell be back, Allegri gives Paul Pogba injury verdict

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri couldn't put daylight on the potential return of star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba is yet to make his first appearance for the club after returning to Turin on a free transfer prior to the start of the campaign.

The Frenchman suffered a knee injury in pre-season that also made him unavailable from France's World Cup squad.

The former Manchester United midfielder was initially expected to return for the Napoli match in the Serie A on January 13, but that has been delayed due to some complications.

Allegri, speaking after the 2-0 friendly victory over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, did not set a timeframe for Pogba's return and made it clear he is keen to avoid further questions on his recovery.

"Paul still hasn't been consistent in training, so I cannot say when he'll be back," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"This is the truth and it's important to say that, otherwise every day we'll get these questions on how Pogba's recovery is going. He hasn't yet started running in training."

Pogba is not the only injury concern for Juventus ahead of the resumption of the season, though Allegri expects the core of his squad to be ready for the clash against Cremonese on January 4.

"[Federico] Chiesa had a muscular issue, but that's normal when stepping up the intensity after such a long injury lay-off and we preferred not to risk him. He'll be ready for December 27," he added.

He confirmed Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado and Mattea De Sciglio all are on the verge of returning to the team and will be mostly available before the season resumes.

Juventus sit 3rd in the Serie A table with 31 points, ten points behind leaders Napoli. Allegri's side also made an unceremonious exit from the Champions League and will be playing French outfit Nantes in the play-offs of the Europa League.

(with inputs from Omnisport)