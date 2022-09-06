Pogba to undergo surgery with World Cup place in doubt, Allegri confirms

Turin, September 6: Paul Pogba could be set to miss the World Cup after deciding to undergo surgery on a troublesome knee injury, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed.

Pogba ended a six-year spell at Manchester United to return to Turin in July but has yet to play a competitive game during his second Bianconeri spell after injuring his meniscus.

The midfielder, who was a key part of France's 2018 World Cup-winning side, initially opted for therapy over surgery in a bid to ease his injury woes ahead of the tournament in Qatar, which begins in November.

But speaking ahead of Juventus' Champions League group-stage trip to Paris Saint-Germain, Allegri revealed the 29-year-old will now go under the knife, casting doubt over his chances of featuring in Qatar.

"I have to count on having him back in January. Whether he plays the World Cup or not isn't my problem," Allegri said on Monday.

"This morning he trained for the second time, but then stopped, and it was then decided that he will undergo surgery.

"I hope we get him back before the World Cup. But there are [less than three months] to go until it starts.

"The World Cup isn't my problem. Juventus is, which returns in January.

"Pogba had made a conservative choice, we will get him back in January. It will hardly be before November, we need to be realistic."

However, Allegri claims he is not irritated by Pogba's initial doubts over the procedure, which has essentially set the midfielder's recovery back by over a month.

"From here you look forward," he said. "The past does not change, if you make a decision it is right, then you see if it was done well or badly.

"We do not think about whether we might have done it. Now let's think about having a good game [on Tuesday]."

While Pogba will be unable to make the trip to his home country to feature at the Parc des Princes, Juventus will also be without former PSG winger Angel Di Maria as he continues to battle a calf injury.

Allegri highlighted the need to manage the Argentinian's workload, adding: "I made him play against Spezia because a shock was needed. On Sunday [against Fiorentina] he was better.

"Taking him with us to Paris and risking him for a match with many important matches between now and November… no. Otherwise he loses his physical condition, he would be of no use."