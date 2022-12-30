Pele and Kolkata: When the Legend got Mesmerized by the City of Joy

World Football lost a living legend as Brazil icon Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

Pele, the three-time World Cup winner with Brazil has been a stalwart of the game and is regarded as arguably the greatest footballer in history.

But Pele has a deep connection with India, especially with Kolkata, the mecca of football in our country.

Pele made a visit to Kolkata in 1977 to play an exhibition match, that started the tryst of the city of joy with the beautiful game.

Playing against Mohun Bagan on a slushy and jam-packed Eden Gardens on September 24, 1977 in the twilight of his career, the three-time World Cup winner was overwhelmed by the depth of talent a "little-known" Indian club possessed.

Desperately seeking a revival after the dominance of arch-rivals East Bengal, the PK Banerjee-coached Mariners not only stopped the 'King of Football' from scoring a goal, but almost won 2-1 before a controversial penalty made it a 2-2 draw against the star-studded New York Cosmos.

PK had given mid-fielder Gautam Sarkar the big task of man-marking Pele and playing in the dream match of his life, he had given it all, something that was later acknowledged by the legend himself.

Advertisement

In the evening, Mohun Bagan had organised a felicitation ceremony for Pele where he was to be handed a diamond ring but the 'Black Pearl' was more interested in interacting with the players first.

And when Gautam Sarkar's name was announced, Pele broke the barricade of people and came to hug the player.

"Sporting a wry smile he told me, 'So, you are that number 14 who did not allow me to move...' I was left awe-struck," Sarkar remembered that evening vividly, even after four and a half decades.

"Chunida (Chuni Goswami) was there standing beside me on the dias and heard all this. He soon told me: 'Gautam you now give up football -- what's there to achieve after hearing this compliment'.

Indeed, this was the biggest achievement of my football career.I don't want to boast about myself, but according to a newspaper report my photo is still hanging in the New York Cosmos club. He was so overwhelmed by our play that he wanted to meet the players first. Never thought a club team from a country like India would play like this," Sarkar added.