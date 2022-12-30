Pele career at glance: Brazil great’s goals, facts, stats, records and awards won

Pele, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, may have breathed his last on Thursday (December 29), but the Brazil great's legacy will continue to live on in the most beautiful game.

Pele was born in Tres Coracoes, Minas Gerais, Brazil on 23 October 1940 and made his entry into football at a very young age, playing in the local teams of Bauru in Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian great, who made his senior debut as a 15-year-old for Santos, a year later went on to earn his first call up the national team as a 16-year-old. The rest was stuff of legends as the boy, who grew up in poverty reached great heights.

Pele was coached to play football by his father and as they could not afford a proper football they usually played with either a sock stuffed with newspaper tied with string or a grapefruit.

The legendary footballer although disputed by many has scored over 1000 goals and has undisputedly won the FIFA World Cup three times in 1958, 1962 and 1970. In fact, his 1279 goals in 1363 games, which includes friendlies, is recognised as a Guinness World Record.

According to FIFA's official website, the football icon scored 1281 goals in 1363 games, but it must be noted that this figure includes data from a significant number of unofficial matches, such as friendly tours with Santos and the New York Cosmos.

Most of Pele's goals came when he played for Santos, whom he represented for at least 19 years, scoring 643 goals in 656 competitive appearances. He later moved New York Cosmos, where he spent two years netting 64 goals in 107 games. For the Brazilian national side, Pele scored 77 goals in 92 appearance.

Apart from the goals and World Cup wins, Pele also won loads of individual trophies and honours over the years. The Brazil great still continues to receive honours.

Here is a look at Pele career in numbers and the some notable awards won by the Brazilian great:

Pele Stats, Goals and Awards

Appearances: 1363

Goals: 1281

Teams: Santos, New York Cosmos, Brazil National Team

Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A: 6 (1961, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1968)

Campeonato Paulista: 10 (1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1973)

Copa Libertadores: 2 (1962, 1963)

International Appearances: 92

International Goals: 77

World Cup Appearances: 4 (1958, 1962, 1966, 1970)

World Cup Wins: 3 (1958, 1962, 1970)

France Football's Ballon d'Or (Alternative Winner): 7 (1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1970)

FIFA World Cup Golden Ball: 1970

FIFA World Cup Silver Ball: 1958

FIFA World Cup Best Young Player: 1958

FIFA Player of the Century: 2000

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: 2000

FIFA Centennial Award: 2004

Pele Interesting Records

Most goals in a calendar year (recognised by FIFA): 127 (1959)

Most hat-tricks in world football: 92

Most goals in world football (including friendlies): 1283 (in 1363 games)

Most FIFA World Cup winners' medals: 3 (1958, 1962, 1970)

Youngest winner of a FIFA World Cup: aged 17 years and 249 days (1958)

Youngest goalscorer in a FIFA World Cup: aged 17 years and 239 days

Youngest player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup: aged 17 years and 244 days

Youngest player to play and score in a FIFA World Cup Final: aged 17 years and 249 days (1958)