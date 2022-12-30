Pele dies at 82: Live Updates, Tributes from Footballers, Sportspersons, World Leaders

Sau Paulo, Dec 30: Brazilian football great Pele passed away at the age of 82 leaving behind a lasting memory in the minds and hearts of millions of his fans across the globe. His passing was confirmed on Thursday (December 29( by his daughter after his battle with colon cancer.

The three-time football World Cup winner and arguably one of the greatest servants of the 'beautiful game' was hailed as the King not just by the football fraternity.

The entire sporting fraternity joined the Brazilian Football Confederation to remember the 'greatest athlete of all time', the CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues termed him 'eternal'."I am deeply moved by Pele's departure. The CBF will pay all possible tributes to the greatest athlete of all time," a CBF statement from Rodrigues read.

"Pele is eternal and we will always work to preserve his history and perpetuate his legacy."

Pele, the former Santos and Brazil forward, had been moved to palliative care early in December and his family travelled to be by his side at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo before Christmas Day. The hospital confirmed Pele died after suffering multiple organ failure.

Tributes started pouring in from players, clubs and sporting organisations after Pele's legendary impact on football, with Rodrigues declaring official mourning for seven days.

Pele helped Brazil to World Cup success in 1958, 1962 and 1970, with no player in the tournament's history winning it more than him. His 77-goal haul at the international level is yet to be surpassed by a Brazilian player, though it was matched by Neymar with his World Cup quarter-final goal against Croatia at Qatar 2022 this month.

Pele left a lasting legacy at Santos as well, scoring 643 goals in 659 matches over an 18-year period, and Rodrigues recalled first seeing the legend in action.

Here are the live updates on Pele's death: