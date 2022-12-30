Pele dies at 82: Live Updates, Tributes from Footballers, Sportspersons, World Leaders

Sau Paulo, Dec 30: Brazilian football great Pele passed away at the age of 82 leaving behind a lasting memory in the minds and hearts of millions of his fans across the globe. His passing was confirmed on Thursday (December 29( by his daughter after his battle with colon cancer.
The three-time football World Cup winner and arguably one of the greatest servants of the 'beautiful game' was hailed as the King not just by the football fraternity.
The entire sporting fraternity joined the Brazilian Football Confederation to remember the 'greatest athlete of all time', the CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues termed him 'eternal'."I am deeply moved by Pele's departure. The CBF will pay all possible tributes to the greatest athlete of all time," a CBF statement from Rodrigues read.
"Pele is eternal and we will always work to preserve his history and perpetuate his legacy."
Pele, the former Santos and Brazil forward, had been moved to palliative care early in December and his family travelled to be by his side at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo before Christmas Day. The hospital confirmed Pele died after suffering multiple organ failure.
Tributes started pouring in from players, clubs and sporting organisations after Pele's legendary impact on football, with Rodrigues declaring official mourning for seven days.
Pele helped Brazil to World Cup success in 1958, 1962 and 1970, with no player in the tournament's history winning it more than him. His 77-goal haul at the international level is yet to be surpassed by a Brazilian player, though it was matched by Neymar with his World Cup quarter-final goal against Croatia at Qatar 2022 this month.
Pele left a lasting legacy at Santos as well, scoring 643 goals in 659 matches over an 18-year period, and Rodrigues recalled first seeing the legend in action.
Here are the live updates on Pele's death:
02:39 am
Nadal mourns Pele's death
Today a great world sport is going again. A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sport. His legacy will always remain. I didn't see him play, I wasn't that lucky, but they always taught me and told me that he was the King of football.
02:36 am
Sport loses a legend, says England's Barmy Army
“Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do”
Sport loses a legend.
02:35 am
Usain Bolt hails Pele
Legendary Sprinter Usain Bolt remembered the Brazilian Legend and posted an image with him.
02:33 am
Barcelona FC remembers Pele's visit to Camp Nou
It was on 28 June 1959, the year after the teenager had burst onto the international scene with his stellar performances as Brazil won the 1958 World Cup, that Pelé first played at Camp Nou. His Santos team blitzed Barça, winners of the double the previous season, to the tune of a 5-1 victory.
Santos were by far the best team on the day, and Pelé scored twice, but it should also be noted that it was far from a full-strength team they played that day, manager Helenio Herrera choosing to field a number of less regular faces.
02:31 am
Real Madrid offers its condolences
Real Madrid Football Club, its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of world footballing legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, one of the greatest players of all time.
Real Madrid would like to express its condolences to his family, his loved ones, his clubs, the Brazilian Confederation and all football fans in Brazil and around the world.
The legend of Pelé will remain forever in the memory of all those who love this sport and his legacy makes him one of the great legends of world football ever.
02:31 am
Neymar writes on social media
"Before Pele, 10 was just a number. I've read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete... I would say before Pele, football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, blacks and mostly: gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!"
02:29 am
Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Pele
Cristiano Ronaldo writes on his Instagram handle. "My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento".
"A mere goodbye to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football.
"[He was] an inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance.
"He will never be forgotten, and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele."
02:28 am
1,282 goals in his career
With Santos FC, the club where he played for almost two decades, he won 2 Libertadores Cups, 2 Intercontinental Cups and 6 times the Brasileirao, among many other titles; and with the New York Cosmos he won 1 North American Soccer League. During his career he scored a total of 1,282 goals and was capped 113 times by Brazil.
02:27 am
Pele - Stuff of A Legend
Playing for Santos, Pele scored 643 goals in 659 matches over an 18-year period. His 77-goal haul at international level is yet to be surpassed by a Brazilian player. Neymar has equalled him but yet to surpass him.
02:25 am
CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues on Pele
"I still remember today the emotion of seeing Pele in action in Ilheus when the city's national team faced Santos in 1967... I was only 13 years old and I was impacted. He scored one of the goals. Two years later, I travelled to Salvador to watch his 1,000th goal, which ended up not happening. Nildo took the goal almost on the line. Practically the entire Fonte Nova and I booed the Bahia defender. Three days later, the King scored his 1,000th goal in Rio against Vasco."