Pele dies: Sao Paulo hospital confirms multiple organ failure as cause of death

Sao Paulo, December 30: Pele's cause of death has been confirmed as multiple organ failure as a result of the progression of his colon cancer.

The Brazil great and three-time World Cup winner died on Thursday (December 29) at the age of 82, with his daughter confirming his passing on Instagram.

He had been moved to palliative care early in December after his body stopped responding to cancer treatment.

Before Christmas Day, his family travelled to be by his side at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo.

Following Pele's death, the hospital subsequently released a medical report that read: "The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein confirms with regret the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, today, December 29, 2022, at 3:27 p.m., due to multiple organ failure, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition.

"The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein sympathises with the family and all who suffer from the loss of our dear King of Football."

Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup three times, having helped the Selecao to World Cup success in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

His first World Cup triumph in 1958 came when he was just 17 years and 249 days old, making him the youngest player to win it. Pele scored in the showpiece game – no one younger has ever netted in a World Cup final.

Advertisement

Pele's 77 goals at international level remain a record for Brazil, though one he shares with Neymar, who equalled the tally at this year's World Cup.