Pele passes away at 82, his mother still alive at 100 years old in Brazil

The eternal king of football, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele, passed away on Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

The Brazilian legend died at the age of 82 in Brazil.

But although O'Rei has passed away, his mother, Celeste, is still alive.

Pele's mother Celeste played a massive part in his footballing career and was one of the biggest pillars during his playing days. She turned 100 last month and Pele shared an emotional post on social media.

"Today, we celebrate 100 years of Dona Celeste's life. From a young age, she taught me the value of love and peace. I have well over a hundred reasons to be thankful for being her son. I share these photos with you, with great emotion to celebrate this day. Thank you for every day by your side, Mom," he wrote on Instagram with a picture of him with his mother.

Pele's mother was born in a place named Tres Coracoes in Brazil but she moved to a place named Bauru when Pele was a kid. Bauru is the abode of a young Pele from where his journey of football started. His mother was also named "Brazilian Mother of the Year" by O'Globo.

She was an influential character in the Black Pearl's life and supported her son in every aspect of life. She actually made a surprise visit to Pele just before the 1966 World Cup. Pele was training with the Brazilian team in Teresopolis and she made a trip to the training grounds without any prior announcement.

She still lives in Santos, where the funeral of the football king will be taking place.