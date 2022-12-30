Pele used to hate his name and got a two-day suspension in school for punching a friend
Pele, the footballing king of the world, used to despise the name that the world knows him of.
The Brazil legend's real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, but the world just knows him as Pele.
But the immortal Brazil legend revealed he used to hate his 'rubbish' name and got landed into hot waters for that in his childhood days.
Pele Real Name History:
Pele's real name Edson came from the scientist Thomas Edison, who invented electricity. Just during the time of his birth, a revolutionary invention was made by Thomas Edison and electricity was introduced to the world. And his father Joao Ramos, who was also a football player known as Dondinho, and his mother Celeste named him Edson.
"Electricity had just been introduced to my hometown in Brazil when I was born," he said.
"I was really proud that I was named after Thomas Edison and wanted to be called Edson," Pele wrote to The Guardian in 2006.
Pele was not a fan of the name that he got. He kind of felt the name didn't have enough seriousness in it. "I thought Pele sounded horrible. It was a rubbish name. Edson sounded so much more serious and important," he said. Pele couldn't confirm completely, but he got the name from a classmate because he mispronounced the name of one of his father's teammates who was known as 'Bile". And the legend also revealed he used to get angry in his early days when someone called him Pele. "On one occasion, I punched a classmate because of it and earned a two-day suspension. Now I love the name, but back then it wound me up no end," the legend concluded. Pele passed away after a long battle with cancer on Thursday at the age of 82. The iconic personality of football has won three World Cup titles with Brazil.
Pele used to hate the name 'Pele':
More PELE News arrow_forward
Pele was not a fan of the name that he got. He kind of felt the name didn't have enough seriousness in it.
"I thought Pele sounded horrible. It was a rubbish name. Edson sounded so much more serious and important," he said.
Pele couldn't confirm completely, but he got the name from a classmate because he mispronounced the name of one of his father's teammates who was known as 'Bile".
And the legend also revealed he used to get angry in his early days when someone called him Pele.
"On one occasion, I punched a classmate because of it and earned a two-day suspension. Now I love the name, but back then it wound me up no end," the legend concluded.
Pele passed away after a long battle with cancer on Thursday at the age of 82. The iconic personality of football has won three World Cup titles with Brazil.