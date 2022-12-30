Pele used to hate his name and got a two-day suspension in school for punching a friend

Pele, the footballing king of the world, used to despise the name that the world knows him of.

The Brazil legend's real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, but the world just knows him as Pele.

But the immortal Brazil legend revealed he used to hate his 'rubbish' name and got landed into hot waters for that in his childhood days.

Pele Real Name History:

Pele's real name Edson came from the scientist Thomas Edison, who invented electricity. Just during the time of his birth, a revolutionary invention was made by Thomas Edison and electricity was introduced to the world. And his father Joao Ramos, who was also a football player known as Dondinho, and his mother Celeste named him Edson.

"Electricity had just been introduced to my hometown in Brazil when I was born," he said.

"I was really proud that I was named after Thomas Edison and wanted to be called Edson," Pele wrote to The Guardian in 2006.