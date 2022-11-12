Playing under Head Coach Khalid Jamil has been a huge learning, says FC Bengaluru Uniteds Irfan Yadwad
Bengaluru, Nov 11: FC Bengaluru United striker Irfan Yadwad has been in scintillating form in the ongoing BDFA Super Division Championship, scoring nine goals in 13 matches. His strikes have played a crucial role in getting his team placed 2nd in the table with the business end of the season creeping up.
"I want to score in every match; I am disappointed that I haven't scored in some of the matches, but ultimately I want the team to win every match," Irfan said.
Irfan plays as a striker, a position that is usually reserved for foreign players in the Indian Leagues but his contribution to the team in front of goal and his work rate off the ball has ensured that he is the fulcrum of the FC Bengaluru United attack.
Humble beginnings
Irfan hails from a small village in South Goa. He started playing football with his three brothers at a young age and has been hooked on the sport since then. "I played every opportunity I got. I started off professionally with I League U-18 at Sporting Club Jaguar and then moved on to the Panji Footballers where I continued playing while managing my college studies."
Irfan's father works as a carpenter while his mother manages their home. They have been the strongest supporters of Irfan's career and stood firmly by him and encouraged him during a career-threatening Meniscus injury - one that needed surgery last season and kept him out of the game for about 4 months.
"While I never had any doubt in my mind that the injury was not going to get the better of me, you feel more positive and encouraged when there is support from your family too. My family will back me all my life, I have no doubts about that. They have made sure that I have whatever I need to further my career and I hope to do something for my family in return very soon."
New innings at FCBU "My agent one day called me up to say that he secured a trial for me, for a club in Bangalore. And I just wanted to see how I would measure up in front of the big city talent, so I jumped at this chance. Fortunately, the coaches saw something in me and signed me up. Since coming to Bangalore, I have realised that there are a lot of opportunities here. The football culture is on the rise and my decision to shift was made at the right time." Staying alone in Bangalore was a completely new experience for Irfan. "The first few weeks felt a little weird," he recounts. "Being alone, in a huge city can be very daunting but I had all the support and belief I needed. Now the team has come together, and I feel that I am part of another family; even our on-field chemistry has grown a lot since we first started playing together." "Playing under someone like Khalid Jamil who has won the ISL was a really special feeling. The way he makes the players understand their weaknesses and strengths reveals his wealth of experience. Under Khalid I think my pressing has improved leaps and bounds. He has helped me in getting the timing of the press right which has led to me to score more goals as we win the ball back higher up the field and I have a better shot at goal," he says. The first season under Khalid has seen FCBU cement their position in the top half of the table and the team aims to continue their good form into the second half of the season too. "We have been following the strategies drawn up by our coach which has led to good results for us in the league. Along with that there is an increased understanding and chemistry that is developing and I'm excited to play with this team and see it become a real force in the league," he signed off.
More FOOTBALL News arrow_forward
New innings at FCBU
"My agent one day called me up to say that he secured a trial for me, for a club in Bangalore. And I just wanted to see how I would measure up in front of the big city talent, so I jumped at this chance. Fortunately, the coaches saw something in me and signed me up. Since coming to Bangalore, I have realised that there are a lot of opportunities here. The football culture is on the rise and my decision to shift was made at the right time."
Staying alone in Bangalore was a completely new experience for Irfan. "The first few weeks felt a little weird," he recounts. "Being alone, in a huge city can be very daunting but I had all the support and belief I needed. Now the team has come together, and I feel that I am part of another family; even our on-field chemistry has grown a lot since we first started playing together."
"Playing under someone like Khalid Jamil who has won the ISL was a really special feeling. The way he makes the players understand their weaknesses and strengths reveals his wealth of experience. Under Khalid I think my pressing has improved leaps and bounds. He has helped me in getting the timing of the press right which has led to me to score more goals as we win the ball back higher up the field and I have a better shot at goal," he says.
The first season under Khalid has seen FCBU cement their position in the top half of the table and the team aims to continue their good form into the second half of the season too.
"We have been following the strategies drawn up by our coach which has led to good results for us in the league. Along with that there is an increased understanding and chemistry that is developing and I'm excited to play with this team and see it become a real force in the league," he signed off.