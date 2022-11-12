Playing under Head Coach Khalid Jamil has been a huge learning, says FC Bengaluru Uniteds Irfan Yadwad

Bengaluru, Nov 11: FC Bengaluru United striker Irfan Yadwad has been in scintillating form in the ongoing BDFA Super Division Championship, scoring nine goals in 13 matches. His strikes have played a crucial role in getting his team placed 2nd in the table with the business end of the season creeping up.

"I want to score in every match; I am disappointed that I haven't scored in some of the matches, but ultimately I want the team to win every match," Irfan said.

Irfan plays as a striker, a position that is usually reserved for foreign players in the Indian Leagues but his contribution to the team in front of goal and his work rate off the ball has ensured that he is the fulcrum of the FC Bengaluru United attack.

Humble beginnings

Irfan hails from a small village in South Goa. He started playing football with his three brothers at a young age and has been hooked on the sport since then. "I played every opportunity I got. I started off professionally with I League U-18 at Sporting Club Jaguar and then moved on to the Panji Footballers where I continued playing while managing my college studies."

Irfan's father works as a carpenter while his mother manages their home. They have been the strongest supporters of Irfan's career and stood firmly by him and encouraged him during a career-threatening Meniscus injury - one that needed surgery last season and kept him out of the game for about 4 months.

"While I never had any doubt in my mind that the injury was not going to get the better of me, you feel more positive and encouraged when there is support from your family too. My family will back me all my life, I have no doubts about that. They have made sure that I have whatever I need to further my career and I hope to do something for my family in return very soon."