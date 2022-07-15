Juventus eye top-class De Ligt replacement as Allegri says Pogba is a cut above

Turin, July 15: Juventus would move for a top-class replacement if Matthijs de Ligt departs for Bayern Munich, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has promised.

Torino's Gleison Bremer is among the centre-backs to be linked with Juventus recently, and the Brazilian could fit the bill for the Bianconeri.

Talks between Juventus and Bayern have taken place this week, and it appears increasingly likely De Ligt will join the Bundesliga champions before the new season begins.

Juventus have brought in Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria as statement signings already during the close season, and they are determined another would follow should De Ligt's three-year stint in Italy draw to a close.

The 22-year-old was acquired from Ajax, and last season the Dutchman played more minutes (2,675) than any other Juve outfield player in Serie A as Allegri's side stumbled to a fourth-placed finish.

"As you all know, [on Wednesday] there was a meeting with Bayern Munich, but for the moment De Ligt is still a Juventus player," Allegri said in a news conference.

"He is training well. I manage those I have here and De Ligt is here. Then the transfer window is open until August 31, therefore anything can happen.

"That said, I am very happy about what the club are doing and have done bringing in two important players. Should De Ligt eventually leave us, our club would replace him in the best way."

Juventus have friendlies lined up against C.D. Guadalajara, Barcelona and Real Madrid on the upcoming Soccer Champions Tour in the United States, playing games in Las Vegas, Dallas and Los Angeles.

It will be a first chance to see France midfielder Pogba back in action for Juventus, six years after he left for Manchester United, while Argentine playmaker Di Maria has joined from Paris Saint-Germain after seven productive seasons in Ligue 1.

"The signings of Pogba and Di Maria are important technically, they hugely raise our technical level and take the responsibility off some other players," said Allegri. "But mostly, they make our squad's skills much better. That is why I am very happy they are with us now.

"Paul has arrived in the right way, with will and determination to come back playing to his standard level since he hadn't in his last season at United.

"At Juventus he has basically come back home, and I think he can help us a lot since from a physical and technical point of view he is a cut above the others."