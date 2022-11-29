Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Possible Line-ups and Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, November 29: Poland and Argentina meet in their final Group C game, with both teams still able to qualify for the knockout stages, and a win for either side will also see them get in contention for the group winners spot.

In the second round matches, Poland registered their first win of the tournament against Saudi Arabia, while Argentina bounced back from an unexpected loss to the Saudis with a victory over Mexico.

Both teams are now in contention to qualify, while Poland just needs one point to advance. Argentina, however, would be eliminated if they lose, and if they draw, they will wait on the outcome of Saudi Arabia Mexico match which also kicks off at the same time.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Poland vs Argentina:

Date: 1st December 2022

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Stadium 974

TV Channel: Sports18 SD, MTV SD

Live streaming: JioCinema (App & Website)

Poland vs Argentina Key Players to Watch:

Poland: Captain Lewandowski was a frustrated figure against Mexico, but helped his side earn a valuable win against Saudi Arabia, grabbing a goal and an assist. He will be key to the Polish team's chances in this game.

Argentina: Star attacker Lionel Messi has been the goalscoring hero for the Latin American side at this tournament providing a serious attacking threat to what is a largely pragmatic side. He has scored two of Argentina's total three goals. He will once again need to maintain the aura and the attacking threat on the flank.

Poland vs Argentina Dream11 Prediction:

This is unlikely to be a high-scoring contest, despite Argentina being the slight favorite to win and maybe move to the knockout phase. Though Poland has preserved a clean sheet in each of their past three World Cup contests, Lionel Scaloni's team will have to be at the top of their game if they want to avoid another World Cup disaster.

Poland vs Argentina Possible Line Ups:

Argentina Starting XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna; Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Mac Allister; Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi.

Poland Starting XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior; Matty Cash, Sebastian Szymanski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Nicola Zalewski; Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski.

Poland vs Argentina My Dream11 Team:

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Matty Cash, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Piotr Zielinski, Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi, Mac Allister

Strikers: Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski (Vice-Captain), Lautaro Martinez (Captain)